Some Laville Honors House residents have expressed frustration with fluctuating temperatures in dormitory showers. Over the weekend of Sept. 21, East and West Laville residents noticed “ice cold” shower temperatures.
One of these students, pre-cardiopulmonary science freshman Kylie Duffy, was surprised at the cold temperature of her shower that weekend, since she usually has the opposite problem.
“I was stunned because usually the showers are burning hot,” Duffy said. “I don’t like freezing cold showers, so it wasn’t a very good surprise.”
Residents at risk: LSU requires mandatory COVID-19 testing of Cypress, Spruce and Blake Hall residents
Other students noticed problems with the temperature as well, including Laville student council president and English freshman Emma Guidry.
“Being in the Honors College, I thought I would receive better treatment than I am right now,” Guidry said.
Guidry said students shouldn’t have to worry about the constantly changing temperature of showers. She also said that the water can sometimes be too hot.
“Whenever I am hot, I think, ‘maybe the cold showers will be good for me,’ and then I go in and it’s magma, straight magma,” Guidry said. “Lava flowing out of the pipes.”
The students in Laville eventually placed a work order to fix the shower temperature and said the issue was resolved by the next week.
Associate Director of Communications for Residential Life Catherine David said the plumbing foreman adjusted the valves so the temperature would be normalized. The cause was a problem with the cold water valve.
“A cold water valve was open too much, causing the colder temperatures,” David said. “Since the adjustment, there have been no additional work orders regarding water temperature.”
David said it is important for students to put in work orders when issues arise.
Students looking to submit work orders can do so through the community front desk or the online housing portal maintenance tab. If students would like an update on their order or their issue is not fixed immediately, they can contact their residence coordinator, according to the LSU Residential Life website.
Maintenance personnel are on duty from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays, according to the 2020-2021 Residential Life handbook. If emergency repair work is needed after 4 p.m. on weekdays or anytime on weekends, students should consult the front desk.
“This is an example of how critical it is for students to submit work orders,” David said. “We can only fix something once we are aware of it. We appreciate the Laville residents’ prompt reporting.”