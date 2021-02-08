A law firm is inviting LSU students to share experiences with the University's handling of sexual misconduct cases, Interim President Tom Galligan announced in a University-wide email Monday afternoon.

"As you know, we retained Husch Blackwell, a firm with extensive knowledge of and experience with Title IX in higher education, to conduct an independent review of specific cases as well as our overall Title IX reporting process," Galligan wrote. "Since then, Husch Blackwell has been working hard to review case files and thousands of documents and to interview victims, staff members, the LSU police department, and both current and former administrators."

Students can sign up for a group interview with Husch Blackwell here or an individual interview here.

The Husch Blackwell report should be finalized and made public by late February or early March, according to the email.

The report will include an assessment of the cases reported in the media, as well as an analysis of whether sexual and domestic assault allegations were mishandled at LSU.

"You have my commitment that we will act swiftly to fix what the Husch Blackwell review determines may be broken," Galligan wrote.

Galligan also said the school is collaborating with students, faculty, staff and external partners to find ways to prevent sexual assault and provide more support to victims. The University is in the process of finalizing a contract with Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center (STAR) to provide additional sexual assault resources to the University community.