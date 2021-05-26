One of the two ongoing lawsuits against the University for not following Title IX regulations has seen another judge recuse themselve from presiding over the case.
New Orleans federal judge Susie Morgans became the presiding judge over two ongoing lawsuits against the University regarding Title IX failures after every federal district judge in Baton Rouge recused themselves from both cases May 19.
Morgans recused her from one of the cases May 24, leading to the appointment of federal judge Wendy Vitter to preside. The lawsuit accuses the University, LSU Board of Supervisors, Tigers Athletic Foundation and a number of University officials of violating federal Title IX laws.
Morgans will still preside over the lawsuit filed against the University by Sharon Lewis, the associate athletic director for the Athletic's Department. Lewis alleges that she was the victim of workplace toxicity and discrimination after accusing former football coach Les Miles for inappropriate behavior.
Federal judges often recuse themselves from proceedings when their impartiality could reasonably be questioned. Judges are not required, however, to provide details about their reasons for recusal.