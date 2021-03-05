LSU is releasing the 148-page investigation of its Title IX Office by Husch Blackwell to the public Friday during its Board of Supervisors meeting, which started at 10 a.m.
At about 30 minutes after the meeting's start, the Zoom call reached maximum capacity and could no longer add viewers.
Livestream courtesy of WWL-TV.
Covering Husch Blackwell's long-awaited presentation at the @LSU Board of Supervisors meeting with @kmanuel_2 , @madelyncutrone, @itsnickfrewin and @byreeddarcey for @lsureveille today. Keep it here for live updates.— Bailey Chauvin (@BaileyChauvin) March 5, 2021
"This work takes an emotional toll on everybody in these roles," Husch Blackwell Partner Scott Schneider said.
Interim President Tom Galligan sent an email to the LSU community about 30 minutes prior to the meeting's start saying that the University will be taking the report seriously.
"Perhaps most troubling of all the report’s findings is the understanding that, whether through our actions or inactions, our institution betrayed the very people we are sworn to protect," wrote Galligan. "Our job is to protect our students and support them in their times of need."
At about 11:10 a.m., the board entered a recess and will reconvene later this afternoon.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.