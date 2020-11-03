I Voted today Sticker

After the debates, deliberating and early ballot casting, election day has arrived.

There were over 1 million votes casted in the early voting processes across the state, according Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, leaving many to flock to the polls on the big day.

Lines across the state have formed and parking lots filled as the main thoughts and trends of the day are who will have a seat in the oval office by the end of the night.

1:20 p.m.

New Orleans began providing lunch for voters waiting in the increasingly long lines.

In Jefferson Parish, voting sites have acquired backup generators in case of a possible electrical malfunction. Lines across the state are long, but so far moving quickly.

11:52 a.m.

Lines in Mandeville, LA have accumulated a vast amount of voters with social distancing protocols in place.

In New Orleans, all transit fares have been waived for Nov. 3 in light of election day. 

On the westside of the state, the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles offers over 70 machines to voters along with a vast amount of parking. However, parking and lines have encompassed most of the stadium. 

10:57 a.m. 

Governor John Bel Edwards urges voters to cast their ballots, with the deadline set at 8 p.m. CT. On another note, although Louisiana is not passing out "I Voted" stickers, many reminisce about stickers of years prior.

