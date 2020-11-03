After the debates, deliberating and early ballot casting, election day has arrived.
There were over 1 million votes casted in the early voting processes across the state, according Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, leaving many to flock to the polls on the big day.
Lines across the state have formed and parking lots filled as the main thoughts and trends of the day are who will have a seat in the oval office by the end of the night.
1:20 p.m.
New Orleans began providing lunch for voters waiting in the increasingly long lines.
UPDATE: Volunteers from @WCKitchen are here in #Nola at St. Dominic to feed voters, for free. #Elections2020 - More @wdsu pic.twitter.com/HMsPi9Xeef— Travers Mackel (@TraversWDSU) November 3, 2020
In Jefferson Parish, voting sites have acquired backup generators in case of a possible electrical malfunction. Lines across the state are long, but so far moving quickly.
11:52 a.m.
Lines in Mandeville, LA have accumulated a vast amount of voters with social distancing protocols in place.
The line to vote appears long at one polling location in Mandeville but voters say it’s moving quickly and they don’t mind the wait. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/OBUeOAieBK— Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) November 3, 2020
In New Orleans, all transit fares have been waived for Nov. 3 in light of election day.
Heads up #NewOrleans voters who need a ride to their polling place on this #ElectionDay! #vote #Election2020 @NewOrleansRTA pic.twitter.com/MS6YbsaYQz— Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) November 3, 2020
On the westside of the state, the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles offers over 70 machines to voters along with a vast amount of parking. However, parking and lines have encompassed most of the stadium.
10:57 a.m.
The polls are open, Louisiana! If you haven’t already, make sure you cast your vote today. Our country is better when everyone participates.🗳#lagov pic.twitter.com/XauoScxCeo— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 3, 2020
Governor John Bel Edwards urges voters to cast their ballots, with the deadline set at 8 p.m. CT. On another note, although Louisiana is not passing out "I Voted" stickers, many reminisce about stickers of years prior.
Bought it as a shirt for today. pic.twitter.com/q7qsSqHI9Y— Jarrett Major (@Jarrett_tdr) November 3, 2020