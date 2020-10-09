Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11:15 a.m.
There have been reports of widespread damage across Calcasieu Parish and parts of southern Louisiana as the recovery process begins, according to The Times-Picayune.
Hundreds of thousands were left powerless after Hurricane Delta hammered southwest Louisiana on Friday night into Saturday morning.See photos and videos of the extensive damage: https://t.co/5P4JeEqRM7— NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) October 10, 2020
Saturday, Oct. 10 at 9:50 a.m.
The aftermath of Hurricane Delta has left the entire town of Lake Charles without power and there are reports of roads blocked by debris and overturned semi-trucks, according to city officials.
THE AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE DELTA - Whoa. The entire town of Lake Charles is without power reports city officials and roads are blocked by debris and overturned semi-trucks. Another long road to recovery begins today as we get out first look of damage left behind by #Delta. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/koEvtdfYwC— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 10, 2020
As Delta makes its way northeast, it has weakened to a tropical depression. Reports of winds sustained at 35 mph, according to WeatherNation.
#Delta weakens to a #Tropical #Depression as it moves northeast. Winds are sustained at 35 mph. This will continue to bring a heavy rain and flash flooding threat.More: https://t.co/AzgI4B95FA pic.twitter.com/W0lO95Yijg— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 10, 2020
Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:50 a.m.
An areal flood warning has been issued for portions of southern Louisiana until 1:45 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service.
LCH issues Areal Flood Warning till 1:45 PM CDT https://t.co/anDBF7WD7p— NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) October 10, 2020
Hurricane Delta preliminary winds, according to Meteorologist Adam Olivier.
Lafayette 75 mph
Crowley 62 mph
New Iberia 90 mph
Jennings 81 mph
Opelousas 75 mph
Duson 61 mph
Here are some of the preliminary max wind gusts around Acadiana. Winds could have been higher where you live. Hurricane Delta coverage continues on News15 through 9 am. pic.twitter.com/V6QgnpYe8z— Meteorologist Adam Olivier (@adamolivierwx) October 10, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:10 p.m.
Hurricane Delta has weakened to a category 1 hurricane and is expected to keep weakening as it continues to move northeast, according to Meteorologist Violet Scibior.
Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana this evening as a Category 2 hurricane. It has quickly weakened to a Category 1 right now and is expected to keep weakening. It will continue it's path northeast, reaching our area by Monday. However, we will only get a little rain. pic.twitter.com/8ZDvLbDzM8— Violet Scibior (@VScibior) October 10, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:35 p.m.
More power outages are being reported across southern Louisiana with nearly 170,000 Entergy customers without power. Around 25,000 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish and 50,000 customers in Calcasieu Parish, according to Meteorologist Steve Caparotta.
Nearing 170,000 @EntergyLA customers without power, including over 50,000 in Calcasieu Parish (Lake Charles) and ~25,000 in E. Baton Rouge. #Delta pic.twitter.com/ZlwPekO88Q— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) October 10, 2020
In Moss Bluff, up to 18 inches of rain has fallen so far, according to KPLC 7 News.
Shots from a home in Moss Bluff that saw up to 18 inches of rain at some points.(Credit: Krystle Reed Richard) pic.twitter.com/YGNX8JOsfn— KPLC (@KPLC7News) October 10, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 8:45 p.m.
Widespread power outages have been reported throughout Calcasieu Parish and surrounding areas, according to Entergy.
43K Entergy customers without power in Calcasieu from #HurricaneDelta. Hard to feel good about this, but at this point in #HurricaneLaura there was NO green on the map. pic.twitter.com/LCXXxNNRhV— Johnathan B. Manning (@JManningTV) October 10, 2020
Strong winds and heavy rain continue across the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta makes its way inland. More updates to come.
Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:45 p.m.
Debris is blowing around in Lake Charles due to heavy winds, according to WeatherNation. There have been reports of flooding in Calcasieu Parish. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
HAPPENING NOW: The strong wind from #HurricaneDelta is blowing debris around in Lake Charles, #Louisiana. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/VT0O7dmx6z— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 10, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m.
Winds are picking up in intensity. As far inland as Jennings, a gust has been measured at 81 mph, according to Meteorologist Steve Caparotta.
And we've now got a gust as high as 81 mph as far inland as Jennings. #Delta #LAwx pic.twitter.com/Sy71cK5D3p— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) October 9, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:10 p.m.
Hurricane Delta made landfall in Cameron Parish around 5 p.m. with winds up to 100 mph. Storm surge is expected to reach 11 feet along parts of the Louisiana coastline, according to the Acadiana Advocate.
Hurricane Delta has made landfall in southwest Louisiana. 🌀The Category 2 storm slammed ashore in Cameron Parish around 5 p.m. accompanied by 100 mph winds and storm surge expected to reach as high as 11 feet along some of Louisiana’s coastline. https://t.co/QdVCV9r9wl— Acadiana Advocate (@theadvocateaca) October 9, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:45 p.m.
As Hurricane Delta makes landfall, flash flood warnings have been issued for some inland areas. Opelousas, Carencro and Ville Platte are under a flash flood warning until 8:00 p.m. CDT. DeRidder, Oakdale and DeQuincy are under a flash flood warning until 7:00 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service.
Flash Flood Warning including Opelousas LA, Carencro LA, Ville Platte LA until 8:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/IOuZjYI6Sm— NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) October 9, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:20 p.m.
Hurricane Delta is making landfall on the Louisiana coast right now. The track of Delta is only 10 to 20 miles different than Hurricane Laura, according to Chief Meteorologist Joe Puma.
Hurricane Delta is making landfall in Louisiana right now as a high-end Category 2 storm. The track of this storm is only about 10 to 20 miles different from the track of Hurricane Laura that devastated this same area 6 weeks ago. @abc7amarillo #txwx #phwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/DoLrZwrnNQ— Joe Puma (@joepumawx) October 9, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 4:45 p.m.
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane with winds up to 105 mph. Check back for updates.
Here is the new 4p CT NHC Hurricane Delta forecast track... pic.twitter.com/F4PB14uvoQ— James Spann (@spann) October 9, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
Hurricane Delta is 35 miles south of Cameron as it moves closer to making landfall. The eyewall is just about to move into Lake Arthur. According to the National Weather Service, a hurricane warning remains in effect until Saturday, Oct. 10, 12:15 a.m. CDT.
Winds are getting stronger down here in Lake Charles. Reports say Delta is expected to make landfall within the next hour. Stay with @CBS_42 as we continue following the current conditions. #HurricaneDelta pic.twitter.com/8cBAU4xcdl— Jake Chapman (@JChapmanCBS42) October 9, 2020
Friday, Oct. 9 at 2:25 p.m.
Hurricane Delta is a category 2 hurricane expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast Friday evening, including areas like Lake Charles, which is still far from recovery from Hurricane Laura, which hit the area in late August.
Mass exit out of an already battered Lake Charles. People appear to be taking Delta seriously after Laura pic.twitter.com/4M63TodgLu— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) October 8, 2020
Delta's center is currently about 80 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana, moving north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph, according to the Weather Channel.
Hurricane warnings are in effect from the extreme upper Texas coast to parts of Louisiana.
Conditions rapidly going downhill on Cypremort Point, LA as huge waves and surge crash onshore #Delta pic.twitter.com/cL2xPcpliX— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) October 9, 2020
