Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11:15 a.m.

There have been reports of widespread damage across Calcasieu Parish and parts of southern Louisiana as the recovery process begins, according to The Times-Picayune.

Saturday, Oct. 10 at 9:50 a.m.

The aftermath of Hurricane Delta has left the entire town of Lake Charles without power and there are reports of roads blocked by debris and overturned semi-trucks, according to city officials.

As Delta makes its way northeast, it has weakened to a tropical depression. Reports of winds sustained at 35 mph, according to WeatherNation.

Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:50 a.m.

An areal flood warning has been issued for portions of southern Louisiana until 1:45 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Delta preliminary winds, according to Meteorologist Adam Olivier.

Lafayette 75 mph

Crowley 62 mph

New Iberia 90 mph

Jennings 81 mph

Opelousas 75 mph

Duson 61 mph

Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:10 p.m.

Hurricane Delta has weakened to a category 1 hurricane and is expected to keep weakening as it continues to move northeast, according to Meteorologist Violet Scibior.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:35 p.m.

More power outages are being reported across southern Louisiana with nearly 170,000 Entergy customers without power. Around 25,000 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish and 50,000 customers in Calcasieu Parish, according to Meteorologist Steve Caparotta.

In Moss Bluff, up to 18 inches of rain has fallen so far, according to KPLC 7 News.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 8:45 p.m. 

Widespread power outages have been reported throughout Calcasieu Parish and surrounding areas, according to Entergy.

Strong winds and heavy rain continue across the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta makes its way inland. More updates to come.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:45 p.m.

Debris is blowing around in Lake Charles due to heavy winds, according to WeatherNation. There have been reports of flooding in Calcasieu Parish. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Winds are picking up in intensity. As far inland as Jennings, a gust has been measured at 81 mph, according to Meteorologist Steve Caparotta.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:10 p.m.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Cameron Parish around 5 p.m. with winds up to 100 mph. Storm surge is expected to reach 11 feet along parts of the Louisiana coastline, according to the Acadiana Advocate. 

Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:45 p.m.

As Hurricane Delta makes landfall, flash flood warnings have been issued for some inland areas. Opelousas, Carencro and Ville Platte are under a flash flood warning until 8:00 p.m. CDT. DeRidder, Oakdale and DeQuincy are under a flash flood warning until 7:00 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:20 p.m.

Hurricane Delta is making landfall on the Louisiana coast right now. The track of Delta is only 10 to 20 miles different than Hurricane Laura, according to Chief Meteorologist Joe Puma.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 4:45 p.m.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane with winds up to 105 mph. Check back for updates.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Hurricane Delta is 35 miles south of Cameron as it moves closer to making landfall. The eyewall is just about to move into Lake Arthur. According to the National Weather Service, a hurricane warning remains in effect until Saturday, Oct. 10, 12:15 a.m. CDT.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 2:25 p.m.

Hurricane Delta is a category 2 hurricane expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast Friday evening, including areas like Lake Charles, which is still far from recovery from Hurricane Laura, which hit the area in late August.

Delta's center is currently about 80 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana, moving north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph, according to the Weather Channel.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from the extreme upper Texas coast to parts of Louisiana.

View a live radar of the storm as it approaches here.

