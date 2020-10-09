Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **DELTA CONTINUES MOVING INLAND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR AMITE, ASCENSION, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, LIVINGSTON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ORLEANS, POINTE COUPEE, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, UPPER ST. BERNARD, WEST BATON ROUGE, WEST FELICIANA, AND WILKINSON - THE STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAVE BEEN CANCELLED FOR ASSUMPTION, LOWER TERREBONNE, UPPER LAFOURCHE, AND UPPER TERREBONNE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 160 MILES NORTHWEST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 190 MILES WEST-NORTHWEST OF GULFPORT MS - 31.8N 91.8W - STORM INTENSITY 45 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 25 DEGREES AT 16 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DELTA CONTINUES TO MOVE FARTHER INLAND. WHILE ALL TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED, GUSTY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE MORNING. MINOR COASTAL FLOODING WILL GRADUALLY IMPROVE THROUGH THE DAY AS WELL. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING ADDITIONAL LIMITED IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - ISOLATED DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS - UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - A FEW ROADS COULD REMAIN IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, AND GUSTY WINDS COULD CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING ADDITIONAL LIMITED IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD WITH SURGE WATER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- AS IT PERTAINS TO THIS EVENT...THIS WILL BE THE LAST LOCAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA REGARDING THE EFFECTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE HAZARDS UPON THE AREA.