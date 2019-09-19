Closing Statements:

The candidates each had 30 seconds for closing.

Edwards mentioned his reversal of the budget deficit to a surplus. “If we refuse to turn into Washington D.C. I know that our best days are ahead of us.”

In closing statements: @EddieRispone states “we have two career politicians...Our state has the slowest economy in the country. We need to start to make jobs.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

Rispone thanked LSU for hosting the debate.

“Our state has the slowest economy in the country,” Rispone said. He said the state needs someone who will create jobs that will allow “our children and grandchildren” to stay in the state.

@JohnBelforLA notes the deficit he walked into and says that “if we just refuse to become Washington DC then we will go forward as a state.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

Abraham said that if he was governor, a Louisiana with a strong economy would not be a dream, but a reality.

“Well, you just heard this governor again, ‘blame, blame, blame,’” Abraham said.

“I ask for your vote, I ask for your prayers, and I ask for your great support,” Abraham said.

@DocAbraham “Let’s imagine a different LA...where we have those good high paying jobs. If you vote for me it won’t be a dream, it will be a reality.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

7:55 p.m.

Candidates were asked how, as governor, they would use their relationship with President Donald Trump to benefit Louisiana citizens.

Abraham said he thinks he is the only one in the state who has voted with Trump-supported legislation.

“So, yes, I will continue to work with this great President,” Rep. Abraham said.

On their relationship with the president:

“I’m the only one who’s voted with the president...and I will continue to work with this great president.” @DocAbraham — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

Rispone said he is the only candidate that has “always” supported Trump, and alluded to Abraham previously suggesting Trump should step aside when he was a presidential candidate.

“I will work with this president because I like this president,” Rispone said.

@JohnBelforLA notes his good relationship with two different presidents, drawing applause. — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

Rispone said “we are doing great,” crediting that to “someone on the outside,”

“I’m an outsider, I’m a businessman,” Rispone said.

Edwards said he’s met with the president on nine different occasions and said he thinks it’s important to work with the president, no matter who it is.

7:52 p.m.

Rispone asked if he could answer the question on Medicaid, repeating that he was a businessman.

“They want a job, they don't want to be on Medicaid,” Rispone said.

Abraham said if a Medicaid user is over 18, does not have children, and is not pregnant, he supports work requirements.

“I would not be bragging about putting 500,000 more people on Medicaid, I’d be bragging about getting them off Medicaid,” Rispone said.

“You’re having too much fun watching these two politicians. It’s alright I’m a business man.” @EddieRispone — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

7:50 p.m.

Rispone was asked if Medicaid expansion was handled properly.

“What we have today is unsustainable,” Rispone said.

@DocAbraham draws massive applause after a witty response to the incumbent. @JohnBelforLA attempts to respond but the crowd is too raucous. @EddieRispone also comically mentioned he loves seeing the other two candidates bicker with each other. — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

When asked about Medicaid job requirements, Edwards said he supported community engagement for everyone on Medicaid.

Edwards attacked Abraham for missing more days in Congress than any other Congressman. The banter between candidates about missing days gained cheers in the crowd.

7:45 p.m.

The next question surrounds Medicaid.

Edwards was asked if he stands the Medicaid expansion he signed in 2015, and if he would make any changes. He said he does stand by his team’s work.

“Most importantly, it is saving people’s lives,” Edwards said. He then referenced a cancer survivor in the audience who needed Medicaid. The crowd cheered.

@JohnBelforLA says “the easiest decision I made as governor was to expand Medicade.” Notes a cancer survivor in the audience who used the changes to benefit. — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

“Look, I’m a family doctor, he’s a trial lawyer,” Abraham said in reference to Edwards, eliciting a few laughs from the audience.

“I will get it right, I will fix this program,” Abraham said. “We need to do much better, and I will."

7:40 p.m.

Political communication junior Justin Franklin asked if the candidates would favor or oppose gas taxes to cut down on the state’s infrastructure backlog.

Rispone said the state has infrastructure needs, but that his administration would improve roads and bridges instead of allocating those funds to other projects.

A student question about legislation about gas tax raising to cut down on infrastructure backlog draws @JohnBelforLA to say “we’re doing those things...The simple fact of the matter is that...nobody can do today what they were dealing with years ago.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

Edwards said in his first year as governor he made sure infrastructure funds went to infrastructure. He said it was unrealistic to expect the $14 billion infrastructure backlog to be solved quickly, but that it is getting better.

Edwards highlighted that the gas tax is 16 cents now, just as it was 30 years ago.

@DocAbraham “We do have a crisis with this infrastructure. If a gas tax has to be passed... I guarantee that it will be tax neutral.” AKA one tax up, one tax down. — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

He was asked if it was likely if the tax would be increased.

Rep. Abraham said there is a crisis in the infrastructure. “If a gas tax has to be passed by the legislature, as your governor, I will guarantee it will be neutral.”

A poll was shown that 47% of voters in Louisiana supported an increase in tax increase.

“The DOT is out of control, we need to reform it,” Abraham said.

7:37 p.m.

The next question asked if the candidate would support abortion exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Abraham said he would not support exceptions in the abortion law for rape or incest.

On abortion exceptions for rape and incest, @DocAbraham responds “A life is a life, and the decision is between the woman and her husband.” On whether he would change the law, “No.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

“I believe life begins at conception,” Abraham said. “A life is a life, and the decision is between the woman and her husband.”

Rispone also said he would not support exceptions.

Edwards emphasized that he is pro-life, which is backed by his Catholic faith. He said Medicaid expansion is a pro-life issue as well.

“I signed the bill into law as it was when it hit my desk,” Edwards said. He said the only way the state would change this is if forced by the court.

7:34 p.m.

Rispone was asked about his contribution of nearly $1 million to federal campaigns since 1996 and if these campaigns affect his definition of himself as a non-career politician.

“The only reason I’m running-- it’s not an ego trip -- it’s to make this state great again,” Rispone said.

Rispone was asked if elected, how he would separate his administration from his business interests.

@EddieRispone on his contributions to politicians and his reputation as a political outsider: “By political outsider I mean someone who has never run for political office...The only reason I’m running is because I want this state to be great again.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

7:32 p.m.

Abraham has missed 44% of votes since the start of his third term, which is the highest percentage of any Representative.

He was asked why he did not step aside in Congress to focus on this race.

Being asked about his rate of votes missed in Congress, of which he has the highest in the country, @DocAbraham responds that “this race is this important ...(and) we are in constant contact (there).” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

“We are doing the job that we were elected to do,” Abraham said. He said that he would be in the state and possibly miss votes to win this election.

“We are solving problems everyday of the week,” Abraham asked.

7:30 p.m.

Edwards was asked about Johnny Anderson, who resigned from his administration after sexual harassment claims.

Edwards said that when the allegations

“There is no state for sexual harassment at all,” Edwards responded when asked about Anderson.

Edwards was asked if he reached out to the woman who made the allegations, which he did not.

No rebuttal this round. @JohnBelforLA is asked about the #MeToo movement and one of his staffers resigning and state settlements. “The investigation into his case actually exonerated him,” referring to John Anderson’s sexual misconduct accusations — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

“I made sure she was treated fairly and respectfully by everyone in the office,” Edwards said.

7:27 p.m.

We move onto to individual questions. Up first is Gov. Edwards.

7:25 p.m.

Political communication junior Sarah Procopio asked through a video if the candidates would raise their hands if they would support funding TOPS at its current level. All three candidates raised their hands.

Rispone said “we would do everything we can to protect those (TOPS) scholarships.”

Edwards said he would support funding TOPS at its highest level.

The next topic is TOPS funding, which is also a consensus. Each candidate agrees that funding for TOPS should not be cut. “What I won’t do is make TOPS a political football. “ — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

“If someone goes out of state for college there is less of a chance they will ever come back,” Edwards said.

Abraham said Edwards was the only governor that actually cut TOPS. which elicited some brief applause from the crowd.

Abraham said Louisiana students are leaving the state in large numbers and that he would support T.O.P.S. to help combat that.

“Unfortunately now it’s even tired, where it’s not as high as it probably should be,” Abraham said. He highlighted the issue that Louisiana students are leaving the state to go to college out-of-state.

@DocAbraham continuing his offensive, attacks the incumbent saying that “you’re the only one who has cut TOPS.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

The follow-up question was about the growing cost that TOPS costs the state and the growing number of students using the program.

“We have to make sure that we’re running our education system more effectively and more efficient,” Rispone said. “We have to do some things different.”

7:20 p.m.

The next question surrounded gun control in Louisiana. Currently, state law does not require background checks for those buying firearms.

The question asked if candidates would support a state law that requires background checks for all private sales of firearms.

@DocAbraham & @EddieRispone both agree that semi-automatic rifles should not be banned. @JohnBelforLA agrees too. Maybe the only consensus we may have tonight. — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

“We have to get to the root cause of why we are in this violent society,” Abraham said. “The Second Amendment is self-explanatory.”

Edwards pointed to his hunting background and said he believes in the Second Amendment. Edwards said he doesn’t support further background checks on sales of firearms, but stated commercial sales should require background checks.

“I’m going to always defend our second amendment rights,” Rispone said. “I will stand behind the Second Amendment.”

Big one up next: Gun control. @DocAbraham says on background checks that “we need to get to root cause of what causes this in society...2nd amendment is self explanatory..I will defend it at the state level” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

7:15 p.m.

Abraham said he would “absolutely” cut taxes if he were governor.

“We have the highest sales tax in the country and that’s why we do not have the jobs,” Abraham said.

Edwards pointed to the state’s investment in education, with a pay-raise for teachers and support for higher education.

On Louisiana tax cuts @JohnBelforLA says that “we are now running surpluses because the economy is running better...The worst thing we could do as a state is going back to a structured deficit that we as a state had” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

Edwards was asked if he would cut taxes in a different area.

@DocAbraham starting to attack @JohnBelforLA, saying that he has “killed the economy.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

“What we don’t want to do is go back to cutting higher education,” Edwards said.

When asked if he would cut taxes, Rep. Abraham responded “Absolutely.”

Edwards said the state’s economy is the tenth-fastest growing economy in the nation.

Rispone said he would cut taxes as governor. He said he believes the state has a spending problem.

@EddieRispone adds in that state law states that we must have a balanced budget, blaming the surplus on a spending problem. “What happened here is we told people we had a deficit...that’s not how you do this.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

7:10 p.m.

The candidates were next asked about the state's transition from a deficit to a surplus. “Is it time to cut the burden on Louisiana taxpayers?” was asked to the candidates for the second question.

7:06 p.m.

The first question asked the candidates about the recent rise in vaping-related deaths and illnesses and if they would consider banning flavored e-cigarettes as governor. Abraham began the evening by sending prayers for the three LSU students who have died in the last two weeks.

First question about childhood vaping goes to @EddieRispone “like cigarettes in general, there should be a warning...With executive order to ban.. I don’t think so.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

Responding to the childhood vaping question, @JohnBelforLA notes the age for purchase should be 21 — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

7:04 p.m.

And we're off! The crowd cheered as candidates entered the stage. The first question is about e-cigarettes.

As the candidates enter the stage for the #lagov, all candidates received an ample amount of applause. There was no obvious winner. — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 20, 2019

6:50 p.m.

The first two sections of the theatre are full, including a VIP section, media section and sections for supporters of each candidate. Students occupy the seats in the back of the theatre.

LSU President F. King Alexander welcomed the debate attendees and thanked the Manship School and Nexstar Media for hosting the debate.

“LSU is an essential part of our state’s identity,” Alexander said in a welcome address to the crowd.

A warm welcome for @lsuprez as he welcomes the crowd: “LSU is an essential part of our state’s identity...There is no bigger or more important asset to a state than an asset that brings in $5.1 billion to the state.” — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 19, 2019

6:30 p.m.

It's debate night in Louisiana!

A reminder of the setup for the debate starting at 7:00 pm CT:

60 secs for each question w/ a 30 sec rebuttal allowed

Each candidate gets 30 secs to sign off — Andrew Mieras (@andrewmieras) September 19, 2019

LSU's Manship School of Communication and Nextstar Media Group host the first debate of Louisiana's governor's race tonight at 7 p.m. in the LSU Student Union. Candidates include current Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican challengers U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.

The Reveille will have live coverage throughout the debate on social media and in this live file. Check back for updates.