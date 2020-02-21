A local developer and LSU alumnus hopes to rename a Baton Rouge street after former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Matt Estopinal said he submitted paperwork to the City Parish Planning Commission in early January requesting the current Henry Adams Road be changed to Burrow Road. The short, private road is located off Highland, south of LSU.
The item will go to the Planning Commission meeting in March and, eventually, the Metro Council meeting in April, where it could potentially be approved and placed into effect, according to Estopinal.
It costs a fee of $200 to request a name change, according to the City of Baton Rouge's website.
Estopinal said he is developing a four-lot residential subdivision along the road. He and his friends parked there during football season.
“We parked there before the project was under construction and walked to Tiger Stadium and watched Joe Burrow beat Auburn-- and everyone else,” Estopinal said.
The idea of naming the road after Burrow came from a friend of his.
“It was just for fun,” Estopinal said. “No one was on the street. No one would have to change their address yet. And we thought it would be a cool idea, you know, to just say ‘Hey. Thanks, Joe. We appreciate what you did.’”
Many current LSU students, including sports commerce senior Will Baldwin, love the idea.
“I think that’s an awesome way to commend Joe for all he did this season,” Baldwin said.
History junior Gracie Johnson said she was never the biggest football fan, but Burrow changed her mind.
“Even coming from a girl who is not a football fan I can honestly say Joe Burrow and the team changed my perspective,” Johnson said. “Naming a street after Joe Burrow is something the city of Baton Rouge can do to show how much we truly adored him.”
Kinesiology junior Sabrina Boyd said she believes a road named after Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron would be more appropriate.
“Most of the streets at LSU that are named after people include monumental coaches instead of players,” she said. “I feel like it would be more appropriate to name a street after coach O since he will be with us for a much longer time and played a huge role in the season.”
Estopinal said he was surprised by the amount of public support the idea received.
“We submitted the application and it has just generated a lot of interest,” Estopinal said. “People really like the idea of having a Burrow Road.”