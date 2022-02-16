Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.