A New Orleans based state district judge as temporarily lifted Louisiana's abortion ban.
Following a request for emergency relief from the state's trigger laws from the Hope Medical Group for Women, a Shreveport abortion clinic, Kathaleen Pittman, its administrator and Medical Students for Choice, the judge offered a temporary restraining order on the ban.
A hearing for July 8 has been set on the merits of the base.
Pittman told the Louisiana Illuminator that her clinic plans to begin offering the procedure again Tuesday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available