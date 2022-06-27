Supreme Court Abortion New Orleans

Abortion-rights supporters protest on the steps of the John Minor Wisdom United States of Appeals Fifth Circuit Building after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, in New Orleans, Friday, June 24, 2022. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

 Sophia Germer

A New Orleans based state district judge as temporarily lifted Louisiana's abortion ban. 

Following a request for emergency relief from the state's trigger laws from the Hope Medical Group for Women, a Shreveport abortion clinic, Kathaleen Pittman, its administrator and Medical Students for Choice, the judge offered a temporary restraining order on the ban. 

A hearing for July 8 has been set on the merits of the base. 

Pittman told the Louisiana Illuminator that her clinic plans to begin offering the procedure again Tuesday. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

