Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.