Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.