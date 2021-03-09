Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday that Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding to include individuals age 16 and older who have underlying health conditions.
The new guidelines offer the vaccine to anyone in the age range who is overweight, a former or current smoker, or suffers from other complications that could put them at greater risk for experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, such as asthma, kidney disease, cancer, COPD, Down Syndrome, “heart conditions,” high blood pressure, sickle cell disease and diabetes.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a full list of underlying medical conditions on their website.
“This is great news for tens of thousands of additional, high risk Louisianans who are now eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccines immediately,” Edwards said.
Edwards said the vaccine will also be available to those who work in congregate living facilities, including jail and prison guards and group home staff.
Louisiana residents who are under the age of 18 will only be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
“Appointments will still be required, and I hope people will be patient as doses are still very limited and not everyone will be able to immediately get their vaccine,” Edwards said. “This is another leap forward for Louisiana as we work together to put the COVID-19 pandemic in our rear view.”