Note: Click here to see the Louisiana Illuminator's original reporting.

Many Louisiana residents have likely had sensitive personal information, including their name and Social Security numbers, exposed in a broad cyberattack that has impacted entities around the world.

The attack targeted MOVEit, a popular third-party tool used to quickly transfer files.

According a release the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) released Thursday afternoon, the state Office of Motor Vehicles believes that all Louisianians with state-issued IDs, driver’s licenses, auto registrations and handicap placards exposed to cyber attackers.

Vulnerable information on the records includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birthdates, height and eye color.

In a statement, GOHSEP said there is no indication hackers have used, shared or released the data obtained from the Office of Motor Vehicles in the attack.

The perpetrators have not contacted state government, according to the governor’s office.

GOHSEP recommends all Louisianians prevent unauthorized account openings and monitor their credit ratings, change all passwords, set up an identity protection PIN with the Internal Revenue Service to protect your tax refund and returns, and report suspected identity theft.

Officials also recommend individuals who are eligible, applied for and/or are receiving Social Security benefits, including disability, should register for a ssa.gov account to prevent their benefits from being stolen.