The second Louisiana gubernatorial debate was held on Thursday at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards faced off against Republican opponents Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham on issues ranging from constitutional conventions to the death penalty.
LPB President Beth Courtney and CABL Executive Director Barry Erwin were joined by a panel of journalists to moderate the debate, which took place just days before early voting begins on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The first question centered around the candidates’ stances on a constitutional convention, which only Rispone was in favor of.
“If you open that boy [Louisiana constitution] up, you better be careful,” Abraham said. “Things like protecting the unborn can be on the chopping block.”
Rispone responded that he is in favor of a constitutional convention. “We need to do something different. Essentially we have a body of statutes instead of a true constitution. We don’t allow elected officials to use more than 11% of the budget to make the changes we need.”
Next, the candidates were asked about where they would find funding to address the state’s $14 billion infrastructure backlog.
Both Rispone and Abraham said a reform of the Louisiana Department of Transportation is needed. Edwards acknowledged that there are changes to be made, but mentioned his recent $700 million investment in infrastructure, among other projects.
The candidates were then asked how they would prioritize early childhood education in terms of the state’s education budget.
All three candidates said that early education should be a top priority.
“These [children] are our hearts and we need to nurture and educate them,” Abraham said.
Edwards said early childhood education would be his top priority in his second term as governor and reminded the candidates of the additional $20 million invested in early education this year.
The reporters then asked questions to specific candidates, who were given 60 seconds to respond.
Rispone was asked to clarify previous statements about the impact of sanctuary cities and undocumented workers in Louisiana. Rispone said he views New Orleans as a sanctuary city because the city previously funded a protest against ICE, and supports President Trump’s efforts to “build the wall” and eradicate sanctuary cities and gangs.
“We have 70,000 illegals in Louisiana,” Rispone said. “We do have an issue and we have to address that.”
Edwards was asked why Louisiana residents should vote for him for a second term when Louisiana still ranks among the lowest in many categories, including poverty, in the nation.
Edwards said Louisiana is doing much better “in just about every measure” under his leadership and now has the tenth fastest growing economy in the nation.
Because of his experience as a physician, Abraham was asked about the opioid crisis, and the role that doctors and pharmacies play in the epidemic. Abraham said he took the responsibility of monitoring patients for possible opioid abuse very seriously.
ULL’s student government president asked the candidates through a video how they would broaden job opportunities to entice young people to stay in Louisiana.
Rispone jumped in to speak about his experience as a businessman, then mentioned that Louisiana is the only state in the country currently losing jobs.
Edwards immediately responded to Rispone’s comment, saying, “You’re entitled to your own opinion, but not to your own facts.” Edwards then said the state’s unemployment rate is currently at a 12 year low because of the recent investments in education under his administration.
The candidates then asked each other questions for the next round of the debate according to a predetermined order.
Rispone confronted Abraham about his 2016 statement that President Trump should drop out of the race. Abraham said Rispone’s attacks were directed to the wrong candidate.
“I am the most conservative congressmen you’ll ever see,” Abraham said in response to Rispone. “You know the target [Edwards] we should be working on is to your left.”
Abraham then asked Edwards how Louisiana residents can trust him to ensure the safety of their children.
“They know that I have a long history of public service dating back to when I was 17 years old and went to West Point,” Edwards said, “I make sure that everyone is safe.”
Edwards asked Rispone how Louisiana residents can trust him not to lead the state back to its position under Bobby Jindal’s administration, who Rispone has politically backed for years.
“Bobby Jindal is not running for governor,” Rispone said. “I’m running for governor.”
Following the candidate-to-candidate questions, a journalist panel asked the candidates questions.
Candidates were asked about their stances on eliminating or reforming the death penalty.
Abraham said he’s the only candidate who fully supports the death penalty and would ensure that violent criminals served “every second of their sentence.”
After offering his thoughts and prayers to the families of capital crime victims, Rispone said he doesn’t agree with the death penalty because of his Christian faith.
Edwards said he took an oath to execute all the laws of Louisiana as governor, including the death penalty.
Next, the candidates were asked how they would increase spending without cutting programs or reducing state revenue.
Rispone said that a CEO with business skills is needed for this task and that more transparency with the Louisiana Checkbook would solve this issue.
Edwards replied that Rispone was giving a “Bobby Jindal answer,” and that more couldn’t be done with less.
Abraham said Louisiana has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. After repeating that Louisiana is the only state that has lost jobs in the past 12 months, Edwards interjected and said his statement was false.
One journalist asked how they would prepare for the impact of a potential trade war with China following President Trump’s tariffs, which is projected to impact Louisiana more than almost all other states.
Edwards said he encouraged the president both through in-person meetings and correspondence to do everything he could to be successful while quickly moving away from trade wars and instability.
Abraham said the state’s farmers are “patriots” for continuing to support the president as he does.
Rispone said he agreed with both candidates and supported the president in his negotiation with China.
In the final “lightning round” of questions, the candidates were asked to respond to questions with either “yes” or “no.”
All three were in favor of allowing the state’s legislature to control redistricting.
All candidates were against rolling back Medicaid expansions.
Rispone and Abraham opposed universal background checks for gun sales, but Edwards said he favored background checks for commercial sales.
Edwards was the only candidate in favor of an increase in minimum wage.
When asked if climate change is caused by human activity, Abraham said he didn’t believe he could answer with a “yes” or “no.” When pressed, he responded “no,” along with Rispone. Edwards quickly replied with a “yes.”
In his closing statement, Rispone reiterated Louisiana’s need for drastic changes and a CEO to control the state’s $30 billion operation.
Edwards said that his administration strengthened the economy and grew jobs, and that now was “not the time to turn back.”
Abraham reminded voters he isn’t a career politician or a liberal Democrat, but is a veteran, farmer, family doctor and Christian man.
The third governor’s debate will be held in Shreveport on October 9. Early voting will take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, with the primary election on Oct. 12.