The Louisiana governor's race is heating up less than a week from election day, as President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Sunday that he's holding a rally in Lake Charles on Friday.
"Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally. Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday. Information for Rally to follow," Trump tweeted.
Trump is expected to encourage rally attendees to support either businessman Eddie Rispone or U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham, both Republicans, to force a Nov. 16 runoff election against Democratic incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards.
Vice President Mike Pence held a Republican rally in Kenner last Friday, and Donald Trump Jr. held a rally in Lafayette on Monday. Pence and President Trump's campaigning comes after recent tweets from Trump which criticized Edwards.
Edwards has held a commanding lead in the polls throughout the race. A Sept. 26 poll from We Ask America has Gov. Edwards with 47%, Rispone with 23% and Rep. Abraham with 17%.
Edwards did not seem surprised by Trump's criticism of him despite having mentioned his desire to work with Trump.
"It was to be expected," Edwards said after an endorsement event. "The president is tweeting out of Washington. Washington is hyper-partisan. That's the way they function."
Rispone and Abraham have been feuding in the weeks leading up to the election. Rispone aired an ad in September that criticized Abraham's missed votes in Congress, his backtrack on a promise to donate his congressional salary to charity and a 2016 statement Abraham made suggesting then-presidential candidate Trump should consider stepping down from the race after the infamous "Access Hollywood" audio tape was revealed.
Two weeks later, Abraham ran a counter-ad which rebutted Rispone's claims and accused him of lying about Abraham's records. Abraham defended his campaign's decision to run the ad.
“It’s unfortunate that we had to devote time and resources rebutting blatant lies from my Republican opponent," Abraham said in a statement to the Associated Press. "We will not launch personal attacks against my Republican opponent, but I will defend my conservative record and values.”
The two Republican candidates' fighting has worried some Republicans with fears that it could hurt their campaigns and end up assisting Edwards. If the latest poll numbers are similar to the election turnout, Republicans' only hope to beat Edwards would be the runoff election.
Meanwhile, two Republican groups both ran ads criticizing Edwards for his actions following sexual harassment allegations against a former top aide, Johnny Anderson. Edwards hired Anderson despite previous sexual assault allegations from his time at Southern University. Then in 2017, an employee in Edwards' office, Juanita Washington, accused Anderson of sexual assault. Anderson quickly resigned from his position.
Abraham brought up the incident at the gubernatorial debate hosted in the Union Theater last month. Edwards said he believed Anderson was a good hire at the time because investigation into the complaints from Southern University found no wrongdoing. He added that Anderson knew he would be fired if he did not resign, and that he did not try to speak with Washington.
Louisiana's early voting period was held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, and Louisiana voters turned out in record numbers. According to the Monroe News Star, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reported 76,874 residents cast their votes on Saturday, Sept. 28 alone. This number is more than double the 37,708 voters on the first day of the 2015 early voting period.
The Louisiana primary election will be held this Saturday, Oct. 12.