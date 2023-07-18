Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. The Democratic governor blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, June 30, 2023, including the state's version of a “Don't Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)