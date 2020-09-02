FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, then-interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters about his last-minute decision to run in the special election for secretary of state, in Baton Rouge, La. Ardoin said Tuesday, March 10, 2020, the state is restarting its stalled effort to replace its voting machines. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)