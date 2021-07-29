It took the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) fewer than 12 hours to approve multiple requests from Louisiana universities to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, emails obtained by The Reveille show.
Four Louisiana colleges sought government approval to mandate COVID vaccinations. Universities looking to mandate COVID vaccinations had to request LDH permission under Louisiana Revised Statute 17:170. All the schools had to do was send an email.
Loyola, Dillard and Xavier all sent formal requests to the LDH on June 23, and each university had their request accepted later that day. Tulane was granted approval by the LDH to mandate vaccinations for students June 8.
The LDH cited the statute in approving the requests. The department then provided a disclaimer, writing their green light "should not be interpreted as a legal opinion as to the legality of any action you are taking in this regard." An LDH spokesperson said that the department makes no distinction between public and private institutions in approving requests.
LSU’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution June 18 urging the LDH to mandate vaccines for all public schools, but waited until Tuesday, July 27, to send the request.
A Faculty and Staff Forum with the LSU Medical and Health Advisory Committee will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to address and answer questions about the current plans for the upcoming fall semester.