With the upcoming statewide election on Oct. 12, 2019, there may be some confusion regarding the proposed constitutional amendments being decided on.
The gubernatorial election between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican challengers Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, highlights the October election, but four constitutional amendments are also on the ballot. If you're a registered Louisiana voter this non-partisan guide on the 2019 Constitutional Amendments reviews each proposed amendment in order appearance on the ballot list.
The educational guide showcases and analyzes the proposals passed earlier in the regular legislative session this year. Two-thirds vote from the House of Representatives and the Senate passed these amendments and will now only require majority vote at the polls.
The amendments include a proposals to create a property tax exemption for offshore goods, allow state's Education Excellence Fund to finance three more schools along with public television, permit the Board of Tax Appeals to rule on constitutional questions and give New Orleans the ability to create a residential property tax exemption for affordable housing developments.