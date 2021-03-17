Today

Cloudy skies early then becoming windy this afternoon with heavy thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.