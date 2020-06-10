The University met with black student leaders on campus on Wednesday, June 10, to discuss racial injustice throughout campus, including renaming Troy H. Middleton Library.
Black students leaders were seen standing in front of the Student Union, via Twitter, thanking the LSU Administration for helping the University become more "inclusive and welcoming," saying the University "will be the avenue for change in our city, our state and our country."
Pending board approval, Troy H. Middleton Library will be renamed, and the University will be tasked to review buildings throughout campus that may symbolize racism.
"Actions speak louder than words, and actions are being taken," the student leaders said.
LSU Black student leaders announce Middleton Library will be renamed pending board approval. pic.twitter.com/kU5Mnj3Ch0— LSU (@LSU) June 11, 2020
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.