The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is hosting its annual fall event, Corn Maze at Burden, for students and families every weekend in October.
Communications Coordinator of the LSU Botanic Gardens, Hailey Judge, said these festivities have been going on for over 10 years. She said the pumpkin patch and corn maze were started to showcase the AgCenter to the public in a way that people could participate. She said they were trying to build public awareness and encourage the community to stay involved on campus.
Judge said the people who attend the event are normally children and families, as many of the activities are geared toward small children.
“But there is definitely something for everybody,” Judge said.
Judge said the Corn Maze at Burden has helped a lot of the students and families get into the fall spirit. She said she knows many families look forward to it every year, adding that the corn maze changes a bit every year, so people look forward to what each year brings. She also said this is one of the first fall events in the Baton Rouge area.
“People are all excited about pumpkins, the corn maze and the night maze,” Judge said.
Judge said a lot of the materials for the event are ordered online. She said the large round barrels come from the LSU AgCenter station, and the hay comes from local farmers. She said the pumpkins come from Southside Produce Market.
She also said the AgCenter gets a lot of donations as well. The decorated pumpkins are donated by Clegg’s Nursery, and the corn pit is donated by a grain corporation called Zen-Noh.
Judge said her favorite part of the Corn Maze at Burden is seeing the kids excited and jumping up and down when they check in at the front.
While the Corn Maze at Burden has been part of the Baton Rouge community for over ten years, Judge said it won’t be going on much longer as the AgCenter is in the process of organizing other seasonal events. It’s unknown when the new seasonal events will start; however, she said the pumpkin patch might stay for one Saturday in October in the coming years.
“I do not see the corn maze continuing for the foreseeable future, but we will have something else for a different season to replace what corn maze does for the community,” Judge said.
Judge said they are building a holiday light show that will last from Thanksgiving to the New Year and is expected to open in November 2024.
Jeff Kuehny, Director of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, said the Corn Maze at Burden was started as an agricultural educational experience for young families and a fundraiser for the Botanic Gardens.
Kuehny said that the Corn Maze consists of many activities, such as a corn maze, a mini maze, and a hayride. He said the hayride leads to a citrus grove full of Satsuma Mandarins where people can pick and eat the fruit. There’s also a hay mountain, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and a “Spooktacular” playground.
“Its greatest effect is that it gets young families outdoors to experience nature and agriculture,” Kuehny said.
Kuehny said his favorite part of the Corn Maze at Burden is the joy on the faces of the children when they see the numerous activities. He encourages everyone to come and experience the Botanic Gardens or Windrush Gardens.
Pre-medicine freshmen Trinity Bullock exclaimed her excitement for the corn maze as it’s a reminder of home. She believes that even though it’s geared towards small children, everyone can find something to enjoy through this event.
Bullock is a first-year student and is 22 hours away from her home in North Haven, Connecticut. During the fall, pumpkin patches and other seasonal events are her favorite thing.
“Seeing that there was a pumpkin patch so close to campus was really exciting for me,” she said. “A big part of adjusting to school is finding things that remind me of home.”
Bullock said she is also excited about the plans of it turning into a holiday light show in the near future. She said the children in the community are lucky to have this as it provides so many activities up until New Years.
Business management freshman Kaleigh Maher said the corn maze at the AgCenter Botanic Gardens reminds her of the one in her hometown. Maher recently moved to Baton Rouge from Mandeville, Louisiana and said she was happy to see that there was a seasonal event that she could go to with her friends.
“This is such a great opportunity for families to get out with their kids with the holiday season nearing,” Maher explained.