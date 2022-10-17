Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Waves of 3 to 5 feet in the tidal lakes, 4 to 6 feet in the sounds, and seas 5 to 8 ft in the Gulf waters is expected. * WHERE...All of the tidal lakes, sounds, and Gulf waters. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&