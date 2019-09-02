As anyone who has ever been put on hold by the LSU Office of Admissions can tell you, LSU is an award-winning school that participates in ground-breaking research. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that LSU AgCenter is partnering with GB Sciences Louisiana in a historic program researching and producing medical marijuana.
GB Sciences Louisiana President John B. Davis said the partnership between the AgCenter and GB Sciences is the first of its kind.
“This doesn’t exist anywhere else in the United States or in the world," Davis said. "This is a first."
The production facility in Baton Rouge began full-scale production of therapeutic cannabis in March 2019 and released their first products in early Aug. 2019. The facility was built by GB Sciences and includes a 6,000 square foot laboratory space the AgCenter will use for research on the cannabis plant, similar to the research it has conducted on rice and wheat crops.
GB Sciences produces 3 different formulations of therapeutic cannabis. The different formulations contain different concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), and also have different delivery methods.
The bill that granted LSU AgCenter one of two licenses in Louisiana to grow and research medical marijuana also outlined what medical conditions are eligible for treatment via medical marijuana, as well as the process doctors and pharmacies must go through to become licensed.
The list of eligible medical conditions is wide-ranging and includes disorders such as HIV and AIDS, cancer, seizure disorders and epilepsy, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, and PTSD.
Davis said therapeutic cannabis is not an appropriate treatment for everyone. He recommends patients with a medical condition eligible for medical marijuana treatment talk to their doctors.
Like any pharmaceutical, there is no blanket dosage that works for every patient. Different patients with different conditions and symptoms will need different concentrations and dosages.
“In all cases, the suggested recommendation is to start low and stay low until you find your most therapeutic level of medication,” Davis said.
Davis and AgCenter Vice President Ashley Mullens said the program has not received any backlash so far.
Mullens said many people have a personal connection to someone who has or perhaps could in the future benefit from medical marijuana.
“We all have loved ones that will benefit from this product,” Mullens said.
Davis believes the program hasn't received any backlash because it isn't providing recreational marijuana, but instead a medication for people in need.
“When we think of medicine, we think of those family members or friends within our circle who have a debilitating medical condition,” Davis said. “And all that we really want is to provide them with improved quality of life.”
Currently, the GB Sciences lab employees 15 people, but Davis predicts the program could grow to employ up to 60 people. The project has drawn interest from Louisiana scientists but had been working in regions with more robust medical marijuana industries, such as Colorado, the West Coast and Washington D.C.
As for the future of the project, the AgCenter is currently in talks with Pennington Biomedical Research Center and LSU Health Science Center about the possibility of conducting clinical trials.
Currently, no active University students are allowed inside the facility, but Mullens hopes grad students will be able to conduct research there in the future.