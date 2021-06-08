Termite season is in full swing on the Gulf Coast.
The Department of Entomology at the AgCollege has been conducting research on the social caste system of Formosan subterranean termites and how they use chemicals to communicate with each other.
Assistant professor of entomology Qian “Karen” Sun said the termites are a social creature and so are split into castes in each colony: a queen and king, soldiers and workers. The majority in a colony are workers and cause the most damage.
Sun also said the peripheral and central nervous systems of these termites are different from humans. She said workers and soldiers are blind, so they have to use chemicals to interact with each other. She said they use their antennae to perceive their surroundings, since they have a very small brain to process information.
“We want to understand how the termites communicate with each other and also detect the environment chemically,” Sun said. “And how they respond to the social and external environment behaviorally.”
Sun said her department is studying how antennae on termites in different castes interact chemically. Workers forage and collect food, soldiers defend the colony and the king and queen mate and reproduce.
“What we have done in the past couple years is to logically characterize their antennae,” Sun said.
The termites have different body parts they use to sense their surroundings: the antennae and the sensilla. She said her department’s studies compare antennae and sensilla in different castes and how they respond to chemicals differently.
These termites originate from southeast Asia and were brought to the U.S. during World War II. Today, they are prevalent in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and into Tennessee and the Carolinas.
Sun said Formosan subterranean termites are a “very destructive, structural pest.” She said they cost around $1 billion in damage in the U.S., with half of that damage in Louisiana. They usually nest and tunnel into soil looking for cellulose-containing food sources, such as trees and structural wood.
“We don’t think they have a positive effect on the environment,” Sun said. “It is an invasive species and our environment was fine before this species was introduced here. After they were introduced here, a lot of problems were caused.”
Formosan subterranean termites are more destructive than the native species of termites, according to an article from the AgCenter. Formosan subterranean termite colonies are larger, as they can have millions of termites in one colony, are more aggressive and can make their way above-ground.
The peak of the termite season starts around Mother’s Day and lasts until late June or early July. Many people can be affected by “swarmers” at this time, where winged termites fly out of their nest to mate and start new colonies.
Unlike the native Louisiana species that flies during the day, Formosan subterranean termites like conditions at dusk. They are most common when it is warm, humid and windless. People affected by the termites should limit their light, food and water sources to avoid swarms, according to the AgCenter article.