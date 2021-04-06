Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Tuesday, April 20. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.7 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, April 20. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&