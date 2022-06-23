Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 97F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.