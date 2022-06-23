LSU announced a $27 million investment from Shell, the largest gift LSU has ever received from a for-profit partner.
At an LSU Foundation press conference on Thursday, it was announced that Shell has donated $27.5 million to LSU that will fund the launches of the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation and the LSU Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building, the university’s top capital outlay priority.
LSU President, William Tate iv, described the partnership as an opportunity to shape the future of energy in Louisiana and the country.
“LSU and Shell will serve as a national model for industry-related collaboration at the intersection of science and engineering,” Tate said. “There’s an urgent need and opportunity for scholarship research, discovery, and solutions within the areas of hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage, the coast, and low-carbon fuels. Together, we will seize the opportunity and meet that need.”
Shell is currently on a quest to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, and wants LSU to pioneer the research that could make this achievable.
The launch of the LSU Institute of Energy would allot students and faculty a space to pursue solutions to energy-related issues. $25 million of the gift will be put toward this effort and fund a five-year plan for the institute. The institute will be led by an executive director and feature typical academic support, including committees, professors, and graduate students specializing in the institute’s three focus areas: hydrogen/carbon capture and storage, coast studies and low-carbon fuels.
The launch of the LSU Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building aims to provide a space to conduct classes and research. $2.5 million of the gift will be put toward the building’s construction. Once constructed, the building will allot more teaching and lab spaces for the College of Science’s five disciplines: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Geology and Geophysics, Mathematics, and Physics and Astronomy.
It was also noted that approximately $6.4 million of the gift will fund diversity and inclusion efforts that focus on the energy industry. LSU currently leads the Southeastern Conference in diversity-related growth over the past few years, and has had four consecutive years of enrollment growth.
The gift is the most recent development in President Tate’s Scholarship Agenda, which centers around research efforts that are critical to agriculture, biotechnology, coastal studies, defense, and energy.