An admitted LSU student featured in a racist video will no longer be attending the University in the fall, according to an announcement Monday night.
The individual will not be enrolled in LSU in the fall.— LSU (@LSU) June 16, 2020
West Monroe native Drew Dollar received attention after a video of him yelling racial slurs circulated on social media.
this is Drew Dollar he lives in West Monroe, Louisiana and will be attending LSU in the fall. he wants to be in the medical field ! His Instagram is drewdollar7 ! Call and email his school.. someone like him shouldn’t be able to attend college pic.twitter.com/PqN2d1qSQI— Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020
The University initial response on June 7 was met with criticism.
“To be clear, we at LSU condemn hate and bigotry in any form, including racially incendiary remarks. As a state university, however, we are subject to constitutional limitation on our ability to take action in response to free speech,” the original statement read.
To be clear, we at LSU condemn hate and bigotry in any form, including racially incendiary remarks. As a state university, however, we are subject to constitutional limitation on our ability to take action in response to free speech. More: https://t.co/TkAClwwOA7— LSU (@LSU) June 7, 2020
The University did not indicate whether Dollar's admission was rescinded or if he resigned voluntarily.