An admitted LSU student featured in a racist video will no longer be attending the University in the fall, according to an announcement Monday night.

West Monroe native Drew Dollar received attention after a video of him yelling racial slurs circulated on social media. 

The University initial response on June 7 was met with criticism. 

 “To be clear, we at LSU condemn hate and bigotry in any form, including racially incendiary remarks. As a state university, however, we are subject to constitutional limitation on our ability to take action in response to free speech,” the original statement read.

The University did not indicate whether Dollar's admission was rescinded or if he resigned voluntarily. 

