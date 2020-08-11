A 16-person Building Name Evaluation Committee was announced by LSU President Thomas Galligan in an email on Tuesday.

The committee is composed of LSU students, faculty, staff and alumnae. Members will review and study campus building names to determine if they are "symbols or monuments to racism."

"LSU is committed to eliminating building and place names that are a reminder of a racist and segregated past and that inhibit our students’ learning and full inclusion on campus," Galligan said in the email announcement.

Four University students sit on the committee, including Student Government President and Board of Supervisors Member Stone Cox and Black Law Students Association Member DeMetris Causer. Six staff members, four faculty members and two alumnae also sit on the committee.

Galligan said any committee recommendation to remove a building name will be evaluated by the existing Naming Committee, then by Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie, Galligan, the Board Academics Committee and the LSU Board of Supervisors.

"Together, we will make real and lasting changes that will strengthen our LSU Family," Galligan said, "and I look forward to updating you on our progress as we achieve additional milestones."

The complete Building Name Evaluation Committee is as follows: