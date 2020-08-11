A 16-person Building Name Evaluation Committee was announced by LSU President Thomas Galligan in an email on Tuesday.
The committee is composed of LSU students, faculty, staff and alumnae. Members will review and study campus building names to determine if they are "symbols or monuments to racism."
"LSU is committed to eliminating building and place names that are a reminder of a racist and segregated past and that inhibit our students’ learning and full inclusion on campus," Galligan said in the email announcement.
Four University students sit on the committee, including Student Government President and Board of Supervisors Member Stone Cox and Black Law Students Association Member DeMetris Causer. Six staff members, four faculty members and two alumnae also sit on the committee.
Galligan said any committee recommendation to remove a building name will be evaluated by the existing Naming Committee, then by Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie, Galligan, the Board Academics Committee and the LSU Board of Supervisors.
"Together, we will make real and lasting changes that will strengthen our LSU Family," Galligan said, "and I look forward to updating you on our progress as we achieve additional milestones."
The complete Building Name Evaluation Committee is as follows:
- Verge Ausberry (staff) — LSU Athletics Executive Deputy AD/Executive Director of External Relations
- DeMetris Causer (student) — Black Law Students Association Member
- Stone Cox (student) — LSU Student Government President, Board of Supervisors Member
- Jason Droddy (staff) — Associate Vice President for the LSU Board of Supervisors
- Katrina Dunn (alumna) — LSU National Diversity Advisory Board, President of the A.P. Tureaud Sr. Black Alumni Chapter, Practice Administrator, Co-owner, Auburn Urogynecology and Women’s Health
- Theresa Gallion (alumna) — LSU Foundation National Board member, TAF Board of Directors, Partner at Cornell Smith Mierl Brutocao Burton, LLP
- Tina M. Harris (faculty) —Douglas L. Manship Sr.-Dori Maynard Endowed Chair of Race, Media, and Cultural Literacy in the Manship School of Mass Communication
- Tyler Hunt (student) — Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative Scholar
- Dawn Jenkins (staff) — College of Science Director of Communications
- Trey Jones (staff, ex-officio member) — Deputy General Counsel
- Jonathan Levesque (staff) — IT Manager and Building Coordinator, President of LSU Staff Senate
- Mandi Lopez (faculty)— Director Laboratory for Equine and Comparative Orthopedic Research, LSU Faculty Senate President
- Theda Daniels-Race (faculty) — Michel B. Voorhies Distinguished Professor
- Dereck Rovaris (staff) — Vice Provost for Diversity
- James Stoner (professor) — Hermann Moyse, Jr. Professor of Political Science
- Devin Woodson (student) — Black Male Leadership Initiative Co-Chair