LSU announced the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen Saturday during halftime at the LSU football game against Florida.
Claudia Henry, a mass communication senior, and Chandler Black, a sports administration senior, were crowned Queen and King out of a court of six seniors and eight freshmen, sophomores and graduate students. The King and Queen were determined by a vote to the student body.
"Congratulations to Claudia Henry and Chandler Black!" tweeted LSU Campus Life.
The announcement comes after a week of Homecoming events leading up to the crowning, including a concert Tuesday featuring rapper Swae Lee and Fall Fest on Friday, both of which happened on the Parade Ground.
This year marked LSU's 96th official Homecoming, according to the Homecoming website, and was characterized by the theme "No Place Like Homecoming," inspired by "The Wizard of Oz."