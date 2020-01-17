LSU announced it will hold two make-up dates on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 8, to replace the cancelled classes on Jan. 13 and 14.
The University cancelled the first two days of classes to allow students safe passage to and from the National Championship game on Jan. 13. The make-up days are on Saturdays so as not to interfere with the Mardi Gras holiday or spring break, according to a Division of Strategic Communications email sent to students today.
Saturday, Jan. 25 is the make-up class day for Monday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 8 is the make-up class day for Tuesday, Jan. 14. Courses will be held at their regular times and places, unless students are explicitly told otherwise by their professors, according to the email.
Students with unavoidable conflicts on those days should contact their professors.
The class cancellations on Jan. 13 and 14 also affected the University's academic calendar. Many financial and academic deadlines now fall on Monday, Jan. 27:
- Final date to receive a 90% refund of University fees
- 4:30 p.m. deadline to drop courses without receiving a "W"
- 4:30 p.m. deadline to add courses
- Final date for changes from regular grading to pass/fail grading
- Final date to transfer from UCFY to a senior college or between senior colleges
- Final date to change from credit to audit
- Final date to invoke the grade exclusion policy