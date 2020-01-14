LSU announced plans to hold a parade for the Tigers this Saturday in celebration of Monday's national championship win.
There will be an 11 a.m. parade route on the University's campus before a noon celebration at Tiger Stadium's championship plaza, according to The Advocate. More details about the parade are expected to be announced soon.
Celebrate the #NationalChampionship with us Saturday, Jan. 18!#GeauxTigers🔗 https://t.co/tPzrTsL0Xp pic.twitter.com/vU6zluj4t6— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020
The Tigers finished a perfect 15-0 season Monday night by defeating Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff national championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
