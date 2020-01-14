LSU wins the National Championship

Confetti goes off on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

 Abby Kibler

LSU announced plans to hold a parade for the Tigers this Saturday in celebration of Monday's national championship win.

There will be an 11 a.m. parade route on the University's campus before a noon celebration at Tiger Stadium's championship plaza, according to The Advocate. More details about the parade are expected to be announced soon.

The Tigers finished a perfect 15-0 season Monday night by defeating Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff national championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. 

LSU wins its fourth National Championship, defeats Clemson 42-25 in College Football Playoff final

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Load comments