LSU announced make-up classes Wednesday in response to cancelations for the second of week school caused by Hurricane Ida, including during fall break.
The make-up days are as follows:
- Saturday, Sept. 25, will be the make-up day for Monday, Aug. 30.
- Saturday, Oct. 9, will be the make-up day for Tuesday, Aug. 31.
- Saturday, Oct. 30, will be the make-up day for Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The university's fall break will also be affected: Thursday, Oct. 21, and Friday, Oct. 22, will be make-up days for Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3, respectively. These dates will be virtual make-up classes.
The last day to drop classes without a W and the last day to add classes have been moved to September 8 and September 9, respectively.
The university said students with unavoidable conflicts on those make-up days should contact their professors, who may require documentation for missing class.
The changes to the academic calendar are being made to meet the minimum number of required class days to maintain accreditation, the email reads.
The changes made do not apply to students at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, the School of Veterinary Medicine and the LSU Online program – all of which operate on separate academic calendars.