LSU Division of Strategic Communications announced some parking lots will be closed or reserved for tomorrow's parade celebrating the LSU Tigers' national championship win.
Parking spaces located on the parade route will be closed to all vehicles. Vehicles left in these lots will be subject to relocation beginning at 5 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 18. The following parking lots and spaces will be closed tomorrow:
- Lot 203 (Peabody)
- Lot 204 (Thomas Boyd)
- Lot 202 (Indian Mounds)
- Huey P. Long Circle
- Music & Dramatic Arts Circle
- Street parking along Dalrymple Drive
- Street parking along Donahue Drive
- Street parking along Fieldhouse Drive
Other parking spaces will be reserved for parade-related vehicles. Unauthorized vehicles in these lots will be subject to relocation starting at 5 a.m. tomorrow. The following parking spaces will be reserved tomorrow:
- Lot 101 (West Stadium Lot)
- Lot 104 (Bernie Moore Lot)
- Lot 201 (PMAC Lot)
- Lot 300 (Powerhouse Lane)
- Lot 405 (Football Operations)
Some resident lots, including those near Nicholson Gateway Apartments, Residential College, Broussard Hall and the Pentagon Community, will be listed as "free public parking."
Questions should be directed to Parking Dispatch at 225-578-5002.