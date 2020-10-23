LSU announced Friday in an email their plans for the Spring 2021 semester in response to COVID-19, including the cancellation of Spring and Mardi Gras breaks.
Mardi Gras break and Spring break have been cancelled in order to prevent students from travelling and possibly bringing COVID-19 back to campus. To mitigate this, it will add more one-day holidays to the calendar:
- Monday, Jan. 18 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Mardi Gras
- Friday, March 12 – Mid-Semester Break
- Thursday, March 25 – March Break
- Friday, April 2 – Good Friday
The University said that classes will be a combination of in-person, online and hybrid coursework, similar to that of the Fall semester. The only changes the University foresees for the Spring 2021 semester will be the easing of restrictions for events and student gatherings.
The last day of classes will be moved from May 1 to April 24, with finals occurring the week after.
For the Fall semester, the last day to drop classes or resign from the University will be moved from Monday, Nov. 9, to Friday, Dec. 4. The Fall commencement ceremony will also be held virtually this semester.
The University also said that course scheduling will remain unchanged. The schedule booklets for the Spring and Summer 2021 semesters are now available.