LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan shared updates on the University's Title IX policies in a campus-wide email Monday afternoon.

"When we shared the Husch Blackwell report with you one month ago, I promised that we would take immediate action to implement the recommendations in the report," Galligan wrote. "Since then, we have deployed several measures that are already improving our response to sexual and domestic assault allegations, enhancing our support of survivors, and making our campus a safer place for everyone."

Galligan said the following changes are in progress:

The newly formed Civil Rights & Title IX Office is moving into its new location at 118 Himes Hall

Job advertisements for the Title IX Investigator, Case Manager, and Assistant to the Vice President of Civil Rights & Title IX have been posted in response to the critical needs identified by Husch Blackwell

A new website launched to centralize domestic & sexual assault resources for LSU students. The website can be accessed here

Enhanced employee training for students who disclose dating and/or sexual violence is being developed in partnership with Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR)

In addition to those changes, Galligan said the student body could anticipate the following developments in the near future:

The selection of a search firm to help identify an outstanding Vice President for Civil Rights & Title IX

the commencement of a Task Force on developing standardized sanction guidelines; and the posting of our progress report on all Husch Blackwell recommendations on our Title IX review website for public access

Galligan also said the work of rebuilding trust among survivors was a "less tangible" goal but still ongoing.

"While there is much more work to be done in the months and years ahead, the actions we are taking right now are laying the foundation for a university we can all be proud of — a goal we are working toward together," Galligan wrote. "I look forward to sharing more with you as we continue to make progress toward a better LSU."