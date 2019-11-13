LSU announced Torchy's Tacos and AT&T will fill two retail spaces in the Nicholson Gateway Development next semester.
Torchy's Tacos, a popular taco chain originating in Texas, will open its first location in Louisiana in the beginning of 2020. The restaurant is well-loved for its Tex-Mex inspired menu, with selections including tacos and signature cocktails. Torchy's will occupy over 4,000 square feet in the Gateway's endcap space facing Nicholson Drive.
AT&T, a mobile phone sales, service and accessories provider, will occupy 1,675 square feet of retail space by The Simple Greek, also facing Nicholson Drive.
Nicholson Gateway, with its 763 units of apartment-style housing, opened last fall. Nicholson includes several retailers including Matherne's Market, Wendy's, and Starbucks in its 50,000 square-foot retail component. Another 11,000 square feet of rooftop space is still available for lease.