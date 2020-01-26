Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Mari Fuentes-Martin left the University on Friday after four years at LSU.
Assistant to the Dean of Students Arlette Henderson confirmed Fuentes-Martin was leaving and said Fuentes-Martin accepted the Vice President for Student Success and Engagement position at Texas A&M - University San Antonio.
“We are currently doing a national search for an AVP & DOS position here in Student Affairs,” Henderson said in an email.
LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said Vice President for Student Affairs Jeremiah Shinn will take on the duties of the dean of students while the University conducts a search to replace Fuentes-Martin. Shinn became the University’s vice president of student affairs in April 2019, according to the LSU Media Center.
While at LSU, Fuentes-Martin was second-in-command to the vice president of student life and enrollment. Part of her role was to oversee Campus Life, Greek Life, Student Advocacy and Accountability and Disability Services and serve as an adviser to Student Government.
In early 2019, the University parted ways with then Vice President of Student Affairs Kurt Keppler, who had served in the position since 2010. The University appointed Fuentes-Martin as interim vice president of student affairs for six months during the search for a new vice president of student affairs.
“While this is a personal matter, and we cannot comment on specifics, it is not uncommon to see administrative changes at a university, especially when new leadership comes in such as a new president or provost,” Ballard said at the time.
The announcement of Fuentes-Martin’s move to Texas A&M-San Antonio comes over a month after the University announced that former President F. King Alexander accepted a position as president of Oregon State University. Thomas Galligan, dean of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, will serve as interim president while the LSU Board of Supervisors conducts the search for Alexander’s replacement.
When she first accepted her position at the University, Fuentes-Martin said one of her main goals as dean of students was to increase student involvement. She said that the University already had an excellent student experience, but it is her job to help it grow.
Fuentes-Martin’s other priorities at the University included increasing campus safety and student diversity.
During her time at LSU, Fuentes-Martin created a Week of Reflection following the death of Max Gruver in 2017 and a Greek Task Force on Greek Life aimed to examine campus culture. She also participated in a prayer vigil last semester when three University students died.
Fuentes-Martin has served as a dean of students for over 15 years and has more than 24 years of experience in higher education.
Before coming to LSU, Fuentes-Martin served at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as vice president of student life and dean of students.
Fuentes-Martin earned her doctorate in education from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and her twins attended Texas A&M as well.