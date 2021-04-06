An LSU athletics administrator alleged University officials worked to cover up former football coach Les Miles' sexual harassment cases and then retaliated against her for years after she reported the harassment, USA Today reported Tuesday.
Associate Athletic Director of Football Recruiting Sharon Lewis told USA Today about several senior University officials who she said tormented her, discriminated against her based on her sex and race, underpaid her and contributed to the University's mishandling of sexual assault reports.
According to USA Today, attorneys representing Lewis said they plan to file multiple lawsuits, including a federal Title IX lawsuit and a state whistleblower lawsuit.
Defendants in those lawsuits will include Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry and Senior Associate Athletics Director Miriam Segar, according to USA Today.
Lewis told USA Today she experienced a pattern of abusive treatment by Miles, Ausberry, Segar and compliance director Bo Bahnsen, among other athletics officials.
She said Miles harassed her for years and tried to sexualize a group of student workers she supervised. Lewis told USA Today Ausberry verbally abused her.
This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.