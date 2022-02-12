Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.