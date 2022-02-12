LSU’s African American Cultural Center will host an array of events in the coming weeks to celebrate Black History Month.
The Clarence L. Barney Jr. African American Cultural Center partnered with the Black History Month Student Committee to create a calendar with activities catered to all LSU students.
“The Black History Month calendar is the most extensive it has ever been,” said Percy Jackson, director of the AACC. “It is exciting because there are a lot of events for students to choose from.”
Upcoming events include the following:
MLK Food Drive: Feb. 14 - 21
Organizations are invited to donate food to the LSU Food Pantry. The organization with the highest weight of food will win the Food Drive Award.
UMOJA Block Party: Feb. 16 from 12 - 3 p.m.
The AACC will host a block party featuring minority student organizations at the AACC office.
ELEVATE: The Chop: Feb. 17 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
LSU Black Male Leadership Initiative will host their fourth annual “The Chop” in conjunction with their ELEVATE series, where undergraduate students can gather to have open conversations about difficulties faced by men of color and receive a haircut in real time. ELEVATE is a Black Male Empowerment Speaker Series aiming to instill positive energy and knowledge into identifying men at LSU.
The event will take place at the Bill Lawton Room in Tiger Stadium.
BWEI Phenomenal Woman: Feb 17 from 5 - 7 p.m.
The annual Phenomenal Woman award celebration, hosted by the Black Women's Empowerment Initiative, will celebrate Black women at LSU at the LSU Student Union-Magnolia.
Other events coming toward the end of the month include a career development series, soul food fest and multiple speaker events.
The AACC has collaborated with LSU organizations such as Black Student Union, Black Graduate Professional Student Association, Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Inc., LSU Student Health Center and others to plan the events.
Jackson remembered the significance of Black History Month celebrations during his collegiate experience and said he wants students of color to feel empowered knowing their history, one deeply rooted in a legacy of contributions and achievements.
“Education on Black history and moments in Black history that were very significant in the past as well as events that are currently in the present will be shown through the Black History Month events,” Jackson said. “Participants should also get an opportunity to connect with other students from all backgrounds and engage in a setting that promotes community.”
Jackson believes that Black History Month events contribute to the retention of minority students, as the events allow students space to identify their culture and a sense of belonging.
Byron Hansley, an LSU sophomore and AACC ambassador helped plan the events in conjunction with the Black History Month Committee.
“[Students] should be able to find a community that is going to accept them for who they are during these events,” Halsey said. “All races, backgrounds and beliefs should participate. Even if you don’t classify as a person of color, you should come to each event because they are very informative.”
Previous events such as “Dear Black LSU” have allowed Black and minority students to find communities within a large university. Hansley believes that having a space where students feel comfortable speaking about difficult experiences is crucial in a primarily white institution.
Codee Jones, an LSU senior, has been a member of the Black Student Union, an organization within the AACC. She is proud of the work that the Black Student Union has put toward sponsoring Black History Month events on campus.
“I think the AACC and Black History Month add value to Black students’ college experience,” Jones said. “I’ve gained friends and engaged in business for the Black Student Union. These events allow students to volunteer and connect with the Black Student Union events after Black History Month comes to an end.”