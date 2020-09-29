The LSU Board of Supervisors amended new Head Gymnastics Coach Jay Clark’s contract and moved forward with a change to the university’s health insurance program in a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Updates to Clark’s contract include a raise and extension.
The new contract will end on June 30, 2025, exactly one year longer than the original term. Clark also received a 33% pay raise, resulting in a new base salary of $275,000 per year.
The Board voted 12-3 to approve a letter of intent to switch LSU First’s pharmacy benefit managers.
The current plan expires on Dec. 31.
If renewed, the plan is projected to increase rates by 7.9%, said Director of Benefits and Retirement Sheantel Baker. This would cost the University roughly $5 million.
The new plan is estimated to increase rates by 3.8%.
LSU Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel Winston DeCuir said the notice of intent does not yet bind the agreement.