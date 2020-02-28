The LSU Board of Supervisors announced today that it has engaged the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges to conduct a study of the University's administrative structure.

The board engaged AGB to conduct a similar study in 2012, after which the Board decided to unify the LSU system presidency with the chancellorship of the Baton Rouge flagship campus.

“The Board wants to evaluate the success of the unified leadership structure over the past six years and consider if the structure is congruent with the university’s goals for the future,” Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner said. “LSU is a mission-oriented, public entity operating under market forces with a $5.1 billion impact on the state, so it’s critical that the Board be methodical and deliberate on decisions about leadership and structure.”

AGB has already identified a team of three consultants for the study. The team includes:

Ellen Chaffee, an AGB senior fellow and past president of two universities and two national professional associations

Rich Novak, an AGB senior fellow and former senior vice president of the Ingram Center for Public Trusteeship and Governance at AGB

George G. Pernsteiner, former president of the State Higher Education Executive Officers and former chancellor of the Oregon University System

Novak was also a member of the AGB team that conducted the 2012 study.

AGB's current study will involve individual and group interviews with the Board of Supervisors, Interim President Tom Galligan, campus chancellors, senior administrators and other stakeholders. The consultants will also examine other public university systems and their administrative structures, according to an LSU Media Relations press release.

The study is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks and will culminate in a presentation at the April 23 Board of Supervisors meeting.