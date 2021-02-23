The LSU Board of Supervisors approved an energy contract meant to modernize the University’s aging campus energy systems that heat, cool and power the campus during a Board meeting Tuesday.
Board members unanimously agreed, except for Jimmie Woods, who abstained.
The contract will be split between LA Energy Partners -- a joint venture between Bernhard Energy Solutions and Johnson Controls -- and the Canadian company Enwave Energy Corporation.
The decision ended a dispute between the two companies fighting for the contract since September.
LSU General Counsel Winston DeCuir said LSU took the best aspects of both proposals from the companies and put them together in a strategy to modernize its utilities.
Both companies had previous ties to LSU. Enwave provides energy services for the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and LA Energy Partners involves Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard, adoptive father of LSU football wide receiver Drake Davis.
LSU is estimated to spend over $800 million on the contract over decades, according to The Advocate.
LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said the contract will not affect tuition.
“This project will have no impact on tuition and fees,” he said. “It is designed to provide for optimization within the current budget for utilities and maintenance.”