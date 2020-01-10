The LSU Board of Supervisors is expected to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, according to various sources.
The board reached its decision during its monthly meeting on Friday. LSU football will play Clemson on Monday night in New Orleans.
The board's Academic & Research Committee approved the measure this morning. Final language is expected to be clarified by the entire board following its lunch recess.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.