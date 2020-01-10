The LSU Board of Supervisors officially cancelled classes on Monday and Tuesday for the national championship game after a measure was unanimously approved during Friday's monthly meeting in Alexandria. The University will remain open.
LSU football will play Clemson on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans.
The University Registrar is working to update the University's academic calendar, according to a press release. The cancellation applies only to the Baton Rouge campus. All other University campuses will hold classes on Monday and Tuesday.
