Weather Alert

This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi **Claudette continues to pull away from southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Lower Plaquemines, and Lower St. Bernard * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles north-northwest of Mobile AL - 31.8N 88.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Claudette continues to move away from the area. Conditions over Southeast LA and coastal MS will slowly improve through the day. Winds will remain gusty near the coast and over the coastal waters while spotty showers and thunderstorms remain possible. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- None PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- It is always a good idea to check your preparedness plans so when and if the time comes during hurricane season, you are ready to execute them. A good resource is ready.gov. NEXT UPDATE ----------- At this time...additional local statements are not anticipated unless conditions warrant.