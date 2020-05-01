The LSU Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to hear a presentation from the Association of Governing Boards (AGB).
The AGB has been conducting a study on the leadership structure of the University and the role of the LSU presidency.
The University merged its president and chancellor positions in 2013 after the move was recommended by AGB. Former University President F. King Alexander was the first to hold the joint position.
The AGB began its study in February following Alexander's resignation and acceptance of a position at Oregon State University.
The meeting will occur via electronic means Wednesday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. It is open to the public, and instructions on how to access the meeting will be posted here closer to the meeting time.