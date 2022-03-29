Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with strong thunderstorms developing later in the day. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 84F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.