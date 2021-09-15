Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Louisiana... Comite River At Comite Joor Rd affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Olive Branch, Comite Joor Rd, Darlington, Grangeville, Magnolia, Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point, Bayou Manchac Near Little Prairie, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Maurepas...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Comite River At Comite Joor Rd. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, high water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground. &&