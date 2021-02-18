The University announced via email Thursday afternoon that campus will remain closed Feb. 19 "while the campus and the Baton Rouge area continue to deal with significant issues related to this week’s winter weather."

Baton Rouge suffered its fifth-longest freeze in history, with roads being closed due to ice. Students both on and off campus suffered power outages due to winter storms and rolling blackouts over the weekend. At least one tree has fallen on LSU's campus.

University administration closed campus for the whole week, starting Monday, Feb. 15, due to the freeze. Tuesday, Feb. 16 had already been scheduled as Mardi Gras holiday.

As of now, it is not known if this will cause the University to add make-up days to the semester to make up for cancelled classes.

Bus services will be suspended through Friday, while residence and dining halls will remain open. The LSU Veterinary School will continue to hold classes virtually.

The University also recommended that students sign up for updates through their emergency text messaging system and social media channels.